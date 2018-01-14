Allington residents vent anger over ‘dangerous’ village road

Villagers in Allington are outraged that the main access road into the village still hasn’t been repaired properly more than two years after work started.

Despite closing Gonerby Lane twice in the last two years, residents are angry that the road still remains in a state of disrepair.

Philip Midgley, 77, lives on Park Road and has seen the work unfold. He said: “The road is dangerous and looks in a real state. It is full of pot holes and eroding verges. I think a lot of the damage is due to lorries coming and going from the two businesses on the outskirts of the village.

“I ended up with a £125 bill when we were unable to avoid a pot hole due to a vehicle coming the other way and our car tyre burst.

“When repairs have been undertaken, the road is closed for days, forcing people living in the village to travel to Long Bennington or Foston.”

Philip is not the only resident to voice his concerns.

In a letter printed in last week’s Grantham Journal, a reader who also lives in Allington, said: ‘None of the really eroding verges have been filled in and most of the work has been done where there was no problem, and the material used is minimal and unsuitable. The deep and dangerous undulations remain. This road needs properly haunching and piling.’

After being contacted by the Journal, the local highways manager said: “Although we made a start on the repairs to Gonerby Lane, the team were called away for gritting duties before they could be completed. We will return and carry out further repairs as soon as we can. Once these works are completed, we’ll inspect the site to ensure they are up to scratch.

“We don’t have the funding to fully reconstruct the road at this stage, but these repairs will keep it safe. We’ll continue to monitor the road. We appreciate that closing the road is inconvenient for residents, but it’s the only way to do the work safely.”