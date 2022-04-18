A local organisation has been lending a hand with an allotment project.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary members have been busy this year helping with an allotment project off Bridgend Road, Grantham for the TESS organisation, who cater for adults with special needs.

Every year, Rotary members concentrate on one large ‘hands on’ project. This year, they have been helping TESS, with more information on the organisation found here.

The newly installed poly tunnel doors and windows. Rotarians Left, centre and right, Irvin Metcalf, President Kevin Hale and Anrea Finney, with Tess members Dave and Simon (56125444)

The allotment is there to provide some work experience.

The project has involved constructing a parking area for a disabled minibus, creating an access for the delivery of manure and reconstructing and installing new poly tunnel doors and windows.

The work has cost around £1,500, which has been funded through the Rotary club charity fund and a Rotary Foundation District Grant.