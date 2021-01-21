Almost 50,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been given in Lincolnshire

New NHS England figures show that nearly 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire.

The weekly figures released on Thursday show 49,633 jabs were given between December 8 and January 17. It’s the first time localised figures have been released.

The data shows that of the doses given, 24,253 people were aged over 80 receiving their first dose, with a further 1,562 receiving a second jab.

Some 22,682 people under the age of 80 have received their first vaccination and another 1,136 have been given their second.

North and North East Lincolnshire are included in the Humber, Coast and Vale figures. In total in that area there have been 142,882 vaccines given, but more local detail is not available.

The government is currently targeting priority groups including care home residents and their carers, people aged 70 years old and over, and front-line health and social care workers.

Some “spare” doses have also been issued to front line workers such as police and fire crews.

Health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed on Thursday that the UK has now given more than five million doses of the vaccine to 4.6 million people.

Speaking in the House of Commons earlier, he said there was now an “immense infrastructure in place that, day-by-day, is protecting the vulnerable and giving hope to us all”.

People will be called on by their GPs to book an appointment when it’s available in their area.