Almost 70 per cent of adults in Lincolnshire have received their first Covid vaccination

Nearly 70 per cent of the Lincolnshire adult population has received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and a quarter of the county its second, according to the latest figures.

Data released on Thursday shows altogether 596,153 jabs have taken place in the county between December 8 and April 25 — a further 46,631 in the last week, and up on the 41,242 jabs given the week before.

The latest figures show that some 438,059 Lincolnshire residents have received their first vaccine dose and 158,095 have been given their second.

The vaccination centre at The Meres. (44362067)

Of those over the age of 45, a total of 364,367 have received their first vaccination and another 138,430 have had their second.

Some 73,691 people aged under 45 received their first dose, with a further 19,665 receiving a second jab so far. This includes those aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.

Office for National Statistics estimates put the total adult (16+) Lincolnshire population at 629,926, meaning that around 69.5 per cent of residents have now received their first jab and 25 per cent their second.

Earlier this week, Lincolnshire was revealed to have the third highest vaccine rate in the country.

NHS bosses also opened up jabs to those aged 42 and over.

In North Lincolnshire, a total of 133,524 (38,358 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 110,062 (26,879 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.

Boston’s own Jonathan Van Tam was the one to give health secretary Matt Hancock his first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Thursday.

Today (Thursday) people turned up at The Meres vaccination centre for their jab only to find it closed. An apology was given following an administrative error.