An alpaca farm has welcomed a new addition.

Orchard Corner Alpacas, in Barkston, has welcomed a new baby boy alpaca, after Pommery gave birth to the 8kg fawn male 12 days early.

So far this year, the alpaca farm has welcomed seven new additions with another nine on the way.

A spokesperson for the farm said: “It's very exciting.

“Pommery's daughters have great show results, and this is her first son from some exciting new genetics, so we shall look forward to seeing how he develops!”

Orchard Corner Alpacas is found in Drift Lane, Barkston.