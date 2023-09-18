Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Alpacas visit Royal Windsor Care Home residents in Grantham

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 18 September 2023

Care home residents “absolutely loved” a visit from alpacas last week.

The alpacas paid a visit to the Royal Windsor Care Home, in Harlaxton Road, on Friday, September 15.

Jess Taylor, previous activities coordinator at the care home, said: “The residents absolutely loved it!

The alpacas paid a visit to the Royal Windsor Care Home, in Grantham.
The alpacas paid a visit to the Royal Windsor Care Home, in Grantham.

“They all were asking so many questions about them.

The residents 'absolutely loved' the alpacas
The residents 'absolutely loved' the alpacas

“It was such a lovely afternoon as all the residents gathered in the garden for it.

The residents 'absolutely loved' the alpacas
The residents 'absolutely loved' the alpacas
The alpacas were popular with the residents
The alpacas were popular with the residents
The alpacas were popular with the residents
The alpacas were popular with the residents
The residents 'absolutely loved' the alpacas
The residents 'absolutely loved' the alpacas
The alpacas were popular with the residents
The alpacas were popular with the residents
Smiles all around!
Smiles all around!
The alpacas seemed to have liked the attention
The alpacas seemed to have liked the attention
Smiles and plenty of photos taken of the alpacas
Smiles and plenty of photos taken of the alpacas
The alpacas in the lounge area
The alpacas in the lounge area
Some alpacas even paid a visit to residents in their rooms
Some alpacas even paid a visit to residents in their rooms
It was a sunny day for a visit from the alpacas!
It was a sunny day for a visit from the alpacas!
The alpacas seemed to make themselves comfortable!
The alpacas seemed to make themselves comfortable!
Smiles from residents with a visit from the alpacas
Smiles from residents with a visit from the alpacas
Some alpacas even paid a visit to residents in their rooms
Some alpacas even paid a visit to residents in their rooms
The alpacas behaved well for the residents.
The alpacas behaved well for the residents.
It was a sunny day for a visit from the alpacas!
It was a sunny day for a visit from the alpacas!

“They also went into residents' rooms that couldn’t go outside.”

Grantham Human Interest Quirky Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE