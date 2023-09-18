Alpacas visit Royal Windsor Care Home residents in Grantham
Published: 16:00, 18 September 2023
Care home residents “absolutely loved” a visit from alpacas last week.
The alpacas paid a visit to the Royal Windsor Care Home, in Harlaxton Road, on Friday, September 15.
Jess Taylor, previous activities coordinator at the care home, said: “The residents absolutely loved it!
“They all were asking so many questions about them.
“It was such a lovely afternoon as all the residents gathered in the garden for it.
“They also went into residents' rooms that couldn’t go outside.”