Care home residents “absolutely loved” a visit from alpacas last week.

The alpacas paid a visit to the Royal Windsor Care Home, in Harlaxton Road, on Friday, September 15.

Jess Taylor, previous activities coordinator at the care home, said: “The residents absolutely loved it!

“They all were asking so many questions about them.

The residents 'absolutely loved' the alpacas

“It was such a lovely afternoon as all the residents gathered in the garden for it.

The alpacas were popular with the residents

Smiles all around!

The alpacas seemed to have liked the attention

Smiles and plenty of photos taken of the alpacas

The alpacas in the lounge area

Some alpacas even paid a visit to residents in their rooms

It was a sunny day for a visit from the alpacas!

The alpacas seemed to make themselves comfortable!

Smiles from residents with a visit from the alpacas

The alpacas behaved well for the residents.

“They also went into residents' rooms that couldn’t go outside.”