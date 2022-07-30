The latest column from Grantham College, by marketing officer Chelsea Toulson:

On Thursday July 7, former Access to Higher Education Diploma students, college and university staff attended a successful inaugural Access to HE Alumni event.

As well as a being a reunion, the event provided opportunities for networking, and establishing mentoring relationships for the future.

Alumni reunion at Grantham College. (58173358)

Dr Jo Mason, founder of Propulsion Coaching, and product of a ‘non-traditional’ career journey herself, gave an inspirational talk.

She championed the unsung heroes of ‘value-based decision-making’ and ‘transferable vs profession-specific skills’ in support of students making ‘their right choices’ towards both fulfilling and future-proofed careers.

Tyler Cameron, a recent graduate in Psychology from Bishop Grosseteste University, also spoke of the importance of the Access course in her journey.

This has taken her from running a bar to her current MSc in Clinical Psychology studies at Nottingham Trent University.

Former student, Zoe Acklam, said: “The Access course has changed my life this year.”

There are four Access to HE Diplomas on offer at Grantham College, starting in September: Healthcare, Science, Humanities & Social Science, and Art & Design. All can be funded with a student loan, and all lead to a wide range of degree options.

An Access to Higher Education diploma will help you develop the study skills and academic knowledge to progress onto a degree level course or possibly other routes like apprenticeships.

Why do an Access to HE courses at Grantham College & University Centre?

Designed to get you to university

Most courses are designed to fit in with childcare

Excellent one to one support

Develop your skills, subject knowledge, and confidence in a supportive and encouraging environment

Gain a chance to change career or progress at work

Small class sizes

Widely accepted by UK universities

Intensive one-year course

Most courses are planned over 3 days per week

