Alumni enjoys a reunion event at Grantham College
The latest column from Grantham College, by marketing officer Chelsea Toulson:
On Thursday July 7, former Access to Higher Education Diploma students, college and university staff attended a successful inaugural Access to HE Alumni event.
As well as a being a reunion, the event provided opportunities for networking, and establishing mentoring relationships for the future.
Dr Jo Mason, founder of Propulsion Coaching, and product of a ‘non-traditional’ career journey herself, gave an inspirational talk.
She championed the unsung heroes of ‘value-based decision-making’ and ‘transferable vs profession-specific skills’ in support of students making ‘their right choices’ towards both fulfilling and future-proofed careers.
Tyler Cameron, a recent graduate in Psychology from Bishop Grosseteste University, also spoke of the importance of the Access course in her journey.
This has taken her from running a bar to her current MSc in Clinical Psychology studies at Nottingham Trent University.
Former student, Zoe Acklam, said: “The Access course has changed my life this year.”
There are four Access to HE Diplomas on offer at Grantham College, starting in September: Healthcare, Science, Humanities & Social Science, and Art & Design. All can be funded with a student loan, and all lead to a wide range of degree options.
An Access to Higher Education diploma will help you develop the study skills and academic knowledge to progress onto a degree level course or possibly other routes like apprenticeships.
Why do an Access to HE courses at Grantham College & University Centre?
- Designed to get you to university
- Most courses are designed to fit in with childcare
- Excellent one to one support
- Develop your skills, subject knowledge, and confidence in a supportive and encouraging environment
- Gain a chance to change career or progress at work
- Small class sizes
- Widely accepted by UK universities
- Intensive one-year course
- Most courses are planned over 3 days per week
Our Access to Higher Education courses could help you achieve your dreams! It is not too late to apply for September 2022.
