An amateur dramatic group has donated £500 to a dementia group.

St Peter’s Hill Players presented a cheque to Susan Swinburn, CEO of the South Lincolnshire Blind Society which oversees the dementia cafe, run by the BHive Community Hub.

The group raised the money through its recent performance of Bothered and Bewildered.

Susan Swinburn (second left) with the cheque of £500.

Susan said: “St Peters Hill Players wanted to support the dementia group after hearing about how well attended the group is and how many members it supports.

“Tony Hine, Andy Anthony and Heather Butterworth were thrilled to be able to raise the funds as a result of ticket sales to help to keep this group running as it’s a veritable lifeline for people with memory problems and provides vital support for carers.

“Some of the dementia group went along to watch the play at the Guildhall and thoroughly enjoyed it.

“They said it was a really good portrayal of what it’s like to live with this condition.

“The acting was really good, portraying the effects of the disease in a sensitive way.”

St Peter’s Hill Players production of Bothered and Bewildered focused on Irene, who suffers from dementia, and the impact it has on her and her two daughters.

Andy Antony, of the Players, said: “It’s [dementia cafe] a great place for people with dementia and their carers to meet and have talks, downtime and a chance to connect with people.

“Susan and her team do such a great job for the Grantham community and we hope this money will help to continue this work.”

The Dementia Cafe is open on Tuesdays from 1pm until 3pm for new members.

There is no need to book as people are free to come along for information and support.

There will also be homemade soup, a roll and bottomless tea and coffee for £3 per person.