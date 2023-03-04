An amateur dramatic society provided audiences with a performance 'by the sea' in 1983.

The Allington, Sedgebrook and Woolsthorpe Amateur Dramatic Society performed ‘Goody Two Shoes’ at Allington Village Hall over a weekend in March 1983.

The pantomime consisted of nine scenes and three acts, and was directed by Jean Potter.

The Allington, Sedgebrook and Woolsthorpe Dramatic Society performing for the Save the Children Fund in 1983. (62738355)

The production opened on the Friday evening, and the next day saw two shows performed.

One of these was a matinee held on the Saturday afternoon and this was primarily for children.

All of the funds raised from the performance were donated to the Save the Children Fund.

In a 1983 Journal report, it questioned if people could imagine “Allington-on-sea, with seagulls, golden sands and a quaint little harbour.”