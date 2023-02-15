Home   News   Article

Harrowby Singers to perform 9 to 5 musical at Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 15 February 2023

An amateur musical society will be holding a new production next month that has "never been done before" in town.

The Harrowby Singers Amateur Musical Society will be performing 9 to 5 - the hit musical based on the 1980 film starring Dolly Parton - from Wednesday, March 15, until Saturday, March 18.

Alfie Rains, who deals with publicity and social media for the group, said: "The show has never been done before in Grantham and we managed to get the rights.

The Harrowby Singers will perform 9 to 5 in March. (62455225)
"A lot of hard work has gone into it and it's a really good show to come and see."

The show will take place at the Guildhall Arts Centre on St Peter's Hill.

Tickets cost £16 for adults and £14 for under 16's. These can be bought at www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/9-to-5-the-musical-harrowby-singers-amateur-musical-society.

They can also be bought on the Harrowby Singers website at https://harrowbysingers.com/9-to-5/.

All performances will begin at 7.30pm over the four days.

