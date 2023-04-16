An amateur musical society has announced its next concert.

The Harrowby Singers Amateur Musical Society announced on its Facebook page its next show will be 'A Land of Musicals', due to be held in early October.

Some of the classic musicals that will be featured include Wicked, Hairspray, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia and many more.

Harrowby Singers logo (63563533)

On Monday, April 17, the society will be holding a meet and greet at St Anne's Church, in Harrowby Road.

This meet and greet will go through the audition process and talk through the ideas for the concert.

If anyone is interested, then can attend this meeting on Monday.