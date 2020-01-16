Amateur photographer captures Grantham at its best

An amateur photographer is hoping to inspire others to take up “the addictive hobby,” as a way of expressing themselves.

Stephanie Clayton, of Castlegate, Grantham, has amassed quite a following since sharing some of her images online.

The 34-year-old, who describes herself as a “homemaker and full-time momma”, started photography in 2009 after the birth of her first child, Marnie.

Photos: Stephanie Clayton. (26171135)

She said: “I wanted to capture every little thing. All her little features and expressions – and I haven’t put the camera down since.”

Stephanie, who also has a younger daughter called Trixie, now spends most of her free time taking photos and sharing them on social media for others to enjoy.

From nature in all its glory to sunsets and sunrises, there is little that escapes her camera.

Stephanie Clayton. (26274424)

Stephanie, who grew up in Great Gonerby, has enjoyed taking photos for as long as she can remember, but only started taking it more seriously when she received her first Canon camera a year after her first daughter was born.

She said: “I have always liked taking pictures as they hold memories, emotions and speak a thousand words. Nothing excites me more than after going out and taking pictures and then coming home and looking through them to see if I ‘got the shot’.

Gallery1

“Right now I take photos as a hobby and love sharing them with others and receiving great feedback from social media. I’d love to take photos professionally and have taken photos for a friend to help her business, which was great fun and an awesome experience.”

The mum’s favourite images are pictures of the sky and she will stop at nothing to get the the right shot, adding: “My head’s always in the clouds. Sunsets and sunrises are my favourite to snap. You can never really get a bad shot with them so it’s more about being creative to make the photo stand out.

“I mostly enjoy just getting out and taking the shots. I get down on all fours sometimes just to get the right angle regardless of what I may look like doing it. It’s just about what my photo may look like.

“Coming home afterwards and uploading them to my phone is very exciting, too. I can spend ages just looking through them and deciding which ones I like.

“It’s always nice to share a photo on social media and see that others like what I do.”

Stephanie also likes capturing nature and her two daughters – although that’s getting harder as they get older “as they say I take too many of them”.

Despite currently only being a hobby, Stephanie has high hopes for the future.

She added: “My mom, sisters and best friend Aimee are always telling me to pursue my photography and are my biggest supporters.

“Photography is a beautiful hobby. It gets you out and about and seeing things that maybe you wouldn’t have seen before. You start seeing things more intensely and just want to capture it in a beautiful everlasting photo. You’ll find a style and subject you like and start expressing yourself in creative ways.

“It’s addictive and now I’m always looking for ‘the shot’.”