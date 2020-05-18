Long Bennington amateur photographer turns hobby into unique tribute to nation's key workers
Published: 15:45, 18 May 2020
An amateur photographer has used his skill and passion to pay tribute to the nation’s key workers.
Andy Storey, of Long Bennington, has used tiny scale models ‘working’ alongside a real size key to highlight the work they are doing in the fight against the coronavirus.
The 58-year-old took several photos of the miniature ‘key workers’ models which include construction workers and refuse collectors.
Read moreCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies