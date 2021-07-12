'Amazing atmosphere' at Grantham pub as fans cheered on England in Euro 2020 final
Published: 17:16, 12 July 2021
| Updated: 17:17, 12 July 2021
Fans gathered at the Royal Queen pub Grantham yesterday (Sunday) for a night to remember.
The popular pub, on Belton Lane, was fully booked for the Euro 2020 final, with fans of "all ages" cheering on the three lions.
Landlady Sarah Harlock was pleased to be part of it.
She said: "It was an amazing atmosphere. We had pretty much the same crowd for each game, all age groups."