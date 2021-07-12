Fans gathered at the Royal Queen pub Grantham yesterday (Sunday) for a night to remember.

The popular pub, on Belton Lane, was fully booked for the Euro 2020 final, with fans of "all ages" cheering on the three lions.

Landlady Sarah Harlock was pleased to be part of it.

Football fans gathered at the Royal Queen pub, in Belton Lane. (49132353)

She said: "It was an amazing atmosphere. We had pretty much the same crowd for each game, all age groups."