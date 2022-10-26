Home   News   Article

'Amazing' Halloween-themed garden spotted in Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:51, 26 October 2022
 | Updated: 11:52, 26 October 2022

A garden has been decorated for Halloween, with witches, tomb stones and pumpkins.

The resident of 9 Canberra Crescent, Grantham, has kitted out their garden with an array of Halloween-themed decorations.

Linda Jackson, of Grantham, spotted the garden today (Wednesday) and described it as "amazing".

A Halloween-themed garden in Canberra Crescent. (60239418)
A Halloween-themed garden in Canberra Crescent. (60239418)

Linda added: "The whole garden has witches, tomb stones ...the lot."

