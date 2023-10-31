People in the district have been recognised for their community contributions in an annual awards ceremony.

The SK Community Awards, held by South Kesteven District Council, took place at the Bourne Corn Exchange last week, with the winners of seven award categories being announced.

Amongst the winners included Barrowby volunteers, Karen Thompson, of Kesteven Rideability, Andy Harrison, of Grantham and William Butler, from Swayfield.

Barrowby in Bloom volunteers.

Claire Moses, SKDC head of service, revenues, benefits, customer and community, said: “We are proud to be able to celebrate such amazing people.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to hear their stories and to recognise what they contribute to their different communities with our awards.

“We are very fortunate to have people like these in South Kesteven.”

Volunteers in Barrowby won the Community in Bloom Award for their floral efforts in the village.

Barrowby had previously won SKDC’s Best Kept Village in recent years, but with the retirement of the councillor responsible for those awards, the village faced a challenge.

The village set out for improvements to be made in 2023.

So, former parish council chair Phil Cupit gathered a group of volunteers to donate plants and give up their time to make Barrowby “bloom again”.

The final product resulted in the award nomination, which was described as a “small thank you to those responsible”.

The Lifetime Community Champion award was given to Karen Thompson, who has been giving disabled children and adults to ride horses for more than 30 years at Kesteven Rideability.

Karen set up the riding for disabled centre in Hough on the Hill in 1988.

Karen Thompson, of Kesteven Rideability.

Over the years, the centre has been praised as a “beacon of hope” and has expanded to offer competitive, recreational and therapeutic riding, carriage riding and pony pat sessions.

Hundreds of disabled people have benefitted from physical therapy, reduced stress, improved wellbeing, confidence and self-esteem through contact with horses and ponies.

Andy Harrison, of Andy’s Man and Van in Grantham, was awarded the Business in the Community Award.

Andy is described as “an absolute pillar in our community”.

Andy Harrison, of Andy's Man and Van.

His business has supported many local community groups, charities and individuals in need since it started after he won his van in a raffle.

Andy and his wife Claire have donated furniture and white goods that would otherwise have gone to landfill and to people in need instead.

He has also supported charities with sponsorship for goods and materials.

As a licensed waste carrier, he also makes sure that all waste is disposed of properly, educating people on waste legislation.

The Inspirational Young Person award was given to seven-year-old William Butler, from Swayfield.

William Butler, 7.

Described in his nomination as a “little man who has the biggest heart”, William started to help people when he was only five years old.

He raised £6,000 for Meningitis Now after having the illness as a baby.

He constantly takes on challenges to support charities helping others, and recently raised money to fund 65 counselling sessions for the Don’t Lose Hope charity in Bourne.

William also climbed Mam Tor in the Peak District recently for the same charity and is planning to do one of the Yorkshire Peaks and possibly Snowden.

He also grew and sold vegetables and fruit to help fundraise for two marathons last summer for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Other winners on the night included: Jack Bon Holly, from Stamford, for the Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty Award, Stuart Wills, from Bourne, for the Health and Wellbeing Award and Dimension Skatepark in Bourne for the Urban Space Award.