A Grantham resident has snapped an amazing photo of a heron flying from his neighbour's roof.

Ian Selby took the picture yesterday (Thursday) at 7am from his house in Queensway when he saw the large bird perched on the nearby roof.

He managed to snap the bird just as it was taking off.

Ian Selby took this picture of the heron flying from a neighbour's roof in Grantham. (46469874)

Ian says he has been told it is a grey heron.

