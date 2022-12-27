A superstore has introduced one hour of 'ambient lighting' to keep costs down, limit waste and create a calmer atmosphere for customers.

An hour of ambient lighting at Downtown Grantham has been implemented each morning for a variety of reasons.

Between 9am and 10am, most of the store's lighting is switched off, leaving only ambient lighting on for the hour.

Downtown, Grantham. (32246674)

Downtown said that the initiative allows the store to be "a little calmer" for customers, while saving money on energy. The saving of energy also comes with environmental benefits, reducing the store's carbon footprint.

Claire Parker, head of marketing and visual merchandising, said: "We’ve reviewed how we best make use of energy – partly because of the cost but also because it’s important that we’re not wasteful as a business due to environmental concerns.

"Therefore, we have decided that in between 9am and 10am we keep only the ambient lighting on in store.

"This also allows the store to be a little calmer and perfect for those customers who want to shop in a quieter environment."

Claire explained that Downtown also had a "major project" in progress to replace the existing lights in both Grantham and Boston with highly efficient LEDs.

She added: "This energy efficient lighting helps lower electricity bills and carbon dioxide emissions, all whilst improving the quality of light, so helping our shoppers shop and showing off our products to their best effect."