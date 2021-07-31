A football club has shown its ambition with plans to extend its facilities.

Harrowby United FC look set to continue with the development of Dickens Road Stadium.

A new planning application has been submitted for a single storey extension to the Arrows’ current clubhouse, which underwent an internal refurbishment during the first national Covid-19 lockdown.

Back row from left: Simon Jackson, Amber Kitching, Mark Fardell, Denis Rhule, Jamie McGhee. Front Row from left: Jay Harrison, Shaun Olivant, Michael Atter. (44150279)

The plans will incorporate two larger changing rooms and an extended kitchen.

Amber Kitching, operations manager at the club explained: “Although the current facilities at the club meet the grade grounding requirements for step 6, we have ambitious plans on the pitch so it is important that off the pitch we also continue to look for developments we can make.

“Our next venture is an extension to our current clubhouse which will incorporate two larger changing rooms, two referees rooms, an extended kitchen, as well as a new physio and hospitality suites.

The new dugouts and the refurbished Stan's Stand. (46623718)

“This is a huge undertaking for our club and we hope it shows the players, fans and wider community how serious we are about growing our

club.

“As the new build will be used by all our teams and supporting community groups, it is all part in our strategy to create a friendly welcoming club that people want to spend time at. With such a large development, funding is a huge part of it. So we are hopeful we will secure match funding from The Football Stadia Improvement Fund, which we should know about mid August.

“People have volunteered a lot of their time to continuously improve the offering and look of our club over the past eighteen months, and we have had such encouraging comments from our fans and visitors during pre season about the difference.

“This extension is the next step for the Arrows and we are all so excited to see how this season will progress for us.”