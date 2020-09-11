The Lincs & Notts air ambulance was called to an incident this week in which a teenager suffered life-changing injuries in an incident on a farm in the Grantham area.

The18-year-old farm worker was involved in an accident involving agricultural machinery. The patient was flown by ambucopter to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre.

The incident was one of 33 emergencies which the air ambulance attended in the space of a week.

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance attended 33 emergencies in the space of a week. (42213210)

Using the ambucopter and two critical care cars, the crew treated 23 patients who had been involved in a range of incidents including road traffic accidents, falls and agricultural incidents, transporting nine of them to the nearest hospital.

On the same day, the ambucopter accepted a mission further afield in Derbyshire following reports of a walker who had fallen around 50ft in the High Peak area. The patient received treatment from the crew at the scene, before he was flown to Sheffield Northern General.

HEMS paramedic Lucy Hutton said: “It has been a really busy week for our crew. We’ve responded to an average of four missions per day, where our crew have provided advanced critical care to those suffering from the most serious injuries and illnesses.

“As a charity, we can only continue to help people with the support of our communities. We cannot thank our supporters enough for allowing us to continue with our lifesaving work”.

To donate, visit www.ambucopter.org.uk/donate