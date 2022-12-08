The union GMB has confirmed its members working for East Midlands Ambulance Service will strike across two dates in December.

The 24-hour strikes by paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers will be held place on December 21 and 28.

Around 2,000 East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) workers ­— around half its total workforce ­— will walk out to try to push the Government for a pay rise above inflation.

(61189626)

“Workers across the ambulance services and some NHS Trusts have voted to strike over the government’s imposed 4% pay award ­— another massive real terms pay cut”, GMB said.

The government says most ambulance staff have received a rise of at least four per cent, increasing average basic pay per person to around £34,300.

Almost 2,000 EMAS staff were balloted by the GMB union and 88% voted in favour of the industrial action from the turnout of 65%.

Unison members did not reach the required turnout in the last ballot in order to strike. EMAS is still awaiting the results of the Unite ballot for its staff.

The government says key 999 services will continue to operate during the strike action.

(61189601)

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said ambulance workers were on their knees.

She said: “This is as much about unsafe staffing levels and patient safety as it is about pay. A third of GMB ambulance workers think delays they’ve been involved with have led to the death of a patient.

“Something has to change or the service as we know it will collapse.

“GMB calls on the government to avoid a winter of NHS strikes by negotiating a pay award that these workers deserve.”

Tina Richardson, deputy director of human resources and organisational development at EMAS said: “We recognise that this is a very difficult time for all of our people and want to support them through this challenging period.

“We fully respect the right of NHS staff to take lawful and peaceful industrial action, however we do urge national employer representatives and our trade union colleagues to proactively engage and reach a negotiated settlement to the dispute as quickly as possible.

“During this period of the dispute, we will do all we can to minimise the impact on our patients’ safety and will continue to work very closely with our trade union colleagues, regional service providers and NHS Employers and carry on supporting the wellbeing of our staff.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said it was disappointing that some will be taking industrial action ahead of a challenging winter.

He added: “The economic circumstances mean unions’ demands are not affordable – each additional 1% pay rise for all staff on the Agenda for Change contract would cost around £700m a year.

“We have prioritised the NHS with record funding and accepted the independent pay review body’s recommendations to give over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year, with those on the lowest salaries receiving an increase of up to 9.3%.

“This is on top of the 3% award last year when wider public sector pay was frozen and on top of the wider government support to help with the cost of living.

“People should continue to use NHS 111 online for urgent healthcare advice and call 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.”