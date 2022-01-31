Ambulances attended The Meres leisure centre in Grantham yesterday morning (Sunday) after a medical emergency was reported.

A person fell ill during the Lincolnshire County Championships and was attended to by medical staff. The air ambulance also attended.

The county president of Lincolnshire Amateur Swimming Association, Sarah Richardson, sent her 'thoughts and sincerest best wishes for a speedy recovery' to the person who fell ill and their family, friends and club members.

The Meres leisure centre in Grantham. (43716995)

She added: "I want to thank all the Meres Leisure Centre staff and the medics on-site, who were so very quick to respond to the incident and deal with the situation with great professionalism.

"I also want to thank all officials, coaches, swimmers and spectators for behaving responsibly and with thoughtfulness during this difficult time.

"I will try to get details out of what we are going to do with the Championships going forward into next week."

Ambulances including the air ambulance attended the incident.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 10.34am on Sunday, January 30, to Grantham Meres Leisure Centre. The caller reported a medical emergency.

"We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance was also in attendance. We transported one patient to Lincoln County Hospital via land ambulance."