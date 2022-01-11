Grantham Hospital lost all water supply on site and had to divert ambulances away from the emergency department after a pipe was accidentally damaged.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust confirmed that a damaged water pipe caused Grantham and District Hospital to lose all water supply, meaning that ambulances were diverted away from the hospital's emergency department.

The department did remain open for walk-ins, and the water supply has since been reinstated.

Grantham Hospital (53401175)

A spokesperson at ULHT said: “Earlier this morning, a contractor on site at Grantham and District Hospital accidentally damaged a water pipe. We have been working with contractors to fix the problem.

"The damaged pipe did mean that we lost all water supply on the site and we had to temporarily divert ambulances away from the emergency department, however the department remained open for walk-ins.

"The water supply to the site has now been reinstated, and we thank everyone for their patience and help during this time."