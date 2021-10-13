An amendment to plans to convert a disused town centre social club into flats was passed by the district planning committee today.

The South Kesteven District Council planning committee voted unanimously to approve an amendment to plans for the development of Westgate Social Club in Grantham, which will see the council receive a commuted sum of £160,000 from the developer.

The commuted sum, which can be used by the council to make improvements in the area, will be paid by the developer instead of providing three affordable units on the site, which was previously agreed when plans for the development were passed back in July.

What the development could look like between Westgate and Greyfriars (42560175)

Since the meeting, SKDC's Partnerships Project Officer made the recommendation to request the commuted sum instead of the developer providing three affordable units (20 per cent).

The officer said: “My preference would be for a commuted sum rather than on-site provision with a private landlord with whom we have not worked with before”.

This was the only change to the previously approved proposal, which will see the former Westgate Social Club developed into 15 studio apartments, including a two-storey rear extension and roof extension to the building.

The commuted sum was calculated by subtracting the affordable purchase price from the open market value of the three units, deemed to be £160,000, which is due to be paid by the developer before the first apartment is occupied.

Councillor Robert Reid, who voted to approve the proposal conditionally, said: “We’d rather like the affordable accommodation in Grantham.

"We’d like it on site, but in all honesty, we aren’t going to get that. I don’t think we have reasons or grounds to refuse it."

The plans were approved unanimously by the committee.

The site, situated behind 95 Westgate, has been empty for several years and has fallen foul to vandalism and numerous arson attacks in recent years.