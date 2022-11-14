A proposal has been made to amend plans to convert a former chocolate shop into two homes.

The planning application concerns 11 and 13 Market Place in Folkingham, which housed Hansen's Chocolate House until it closed earlier this year.

Permission to convert the existing shop and apartment above it into two, four-bedroom homes was approved back in 2018.

Jan Hansen in front of his Folkingham chocolate business. (60536872)

The applicant, Jan Hansen, recently resigned as a South Kesteven District Councillor after years of "negative experiences".

The application has proposed minor amendments to the plans, including the positioning of the kitchen in one of the homes and a glass panel door to create more natural light.

According to the application form, the amendments are being made in order to leave the property "as original as possible", while also creating extra natural light in a rear hallway.