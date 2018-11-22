Plans have been submitted for a new amenity block on a traveller caravan site just outside Grantham.

The application, submitted by George Gaskin, concerns a site between 2 and 3 Harrowby Lane.

In December, South Kesteven District Council approved a change of use for paddock land and hardstanding to be converted to a travellers’ site for two static caravans and additional screening.

This latest application said: “The proposed new (single storey) amenity block is intended to be used as part of a small caravan community located in a fairly remote rural location which is served sparsely by public transport and support services.”

At present, the site houses two static caravans and four touring caravans.

The application also said: “The amenity block sits on a large sized plot and the orientation and design do not cause any overlooking nor obscuring any rights of light, but actually provides privacy to parts of the site.

“The internal layout of the amenity black is so designed to comply with current legislation allowing access of less abled people.”

It also said: “The final design currently proposed has not been based on any external consultations. No specific consultations have been undertaken regarding access issues.”

Last year, villagers and Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council opposed the original traveller site application, claiming the site lacked facilities and would harm the character of the area.

Mr Gaskin said the site would house his son and grandson.