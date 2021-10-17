An author who based part of her novel in a fictionalised version of Harlaxton Manor is set to return to the college as a writing tutor.

Kristy Boyce, who lives in Columbus, Ohio, published her debut novel, ‘Hot British Boyfriend’ earlier this year after visiting Harlaxton Manor in 2019.

The enchanting teen romance tells the story from the perspective of an American girl who comes on a study abroad trip to England after a rejection in order to rebuild her self-esteem by dating a British boy.

Kristy Boyce (52178439)

The book was published in the US and UK with HarperCollins .

Kristy, 40, said: “The main character studies abroad at a British manor that I named Emberton, but is inspired by Harlaxton. I was introduced to Harlaxton through my best friend who taught there. I also travelled to Grantham in 2019 and included many of the details of the manor in the book.”

Kristy, an instructor at the Ohio State University, is now set to run two writing programs at Harlaxton Manor next summer. One of the programs will be a writing retreat for adults who write for children. The second will be a week-long workshop for young adults who are interested in writing.”

For details, visit www.uealumnionline.com/YAWriters2022 and www.uealumnionline.com/Kidlit2022