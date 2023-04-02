As I write in mid March the weather is very changeable, but walking in our lovely countryside confirms that spring has arrived, writes Rippingale nature columnist Ian Misselbrook.

Coltsfoot, lesser celandine, wild primroses and red nettle are in bloom. Insects are still thin on the ground but on sunny days bees can be found searching for nectar and on March 19 I finally saw my first butterflies of the year on the wing. A small tortoiseshell that had obviously emerged from hibernation and a pristine brimstone.

Local badger setts are showing signs of increased activity with fresh spoil heaps by the holes and prints where badger have been dragging dry vegetation in. Their cubs will have been born in February, so we can expect to see them making their first forays in the open during early April.

Ian Misselbrook's images of cranes

You might recall that cranes nested at Willow Tree Fen nature reserve between Bourne and Spalding in 2020; the first time that these magnificent birds have nested in Lincolnshire in 400 years.

They nested again in 2021 but the young were predated, but happily in 2022 two young were produced and fledged successfully. In the winters following 2020 and 2021 the cranes left their breeding territory and probably joined the flocks that winter on the Nene and Ouse washes.

However, this winter the cranes stayed on site; initially both adults and the two fledged young until the adult birds became intolerant of their “teenage” progeny in the early spring and chased them off. But local cranes seemed to attract more cranes to the area and on many occasions my fellow crane watchers and I have witnessed our resident male pursuing interlopers.

Ian Misselbrook's images of cranes

On one occasion there were 15 cranes in the vicinity of the reserve. Unfortunately, there is just not enough undisturbed suitable habitat to support a large population of these birds in our area, but as conservation becomes a higher priority, hopefully this will change.

By the time you read this, migrant birds should be pouring into our region. So far, I have only seen two few sand martins but an increase in chiffchaff numbers, which are now singing everywhere.

Ian Misselbrook

The chiffchaffs have probably only journeyed from southern counties of Britain. Look out for more sand martins and other members of the swallow family feeding on insects over open water and wheatears probing for food in short grassland or ploughed fields.

When you hear the sweet descending scales of willow warblers singing in the woods you will know that spring has arrived.