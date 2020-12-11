An increase of 381 coronavirus cases confirmed in Lincolnshire

By James Mayer, local democracy reporter

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 381 new cases in Lincolnshire.

On Thursday, 10 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

Corona virus: vial with corona virus, and stock chart covid-19. (43422255)

NHS England reported five more deaths in hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

There was an increase of 41 cases yesterday in South Kesteven to 2,758 while the number of deaths since the pandemic began remained at 93 in the district.

On Thursday, national cases increased by 20,964 to 1,787,783, while deaths rose by 516 to 63,082.

Nearly a third of patients in Lincolnshire’s hospitals acquired coronavirus while being treated, new data has revealed. At ULHT, out of 762 coronavirus cases being treated, 225 of them were caught while in hospitals – 29.5% of patients.

Council staff across Greater Lincolnshire have been given a Christmas holiday present after the pressures they had to face during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve been awarded with an extra day off.

Some 11 schools in Lincolnshire have recorded COVID-19 positive cases in the last seven days, leaving the infection rate for school age children at 155 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

In national news, Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said easing lockdown measures now there is a vaccine would be “absolutely the wrong thing to do”.

The London region now has the highest average infection rate in the country — 191.2 per 100,000 of the population. The East Midlands (including Greater Lincolnshire) is second with an average of 163.6.

As of December 10, Boston has dropped from 12th to 17th highest infection rate in England (393.3), followed by Lincoln City in 18th place (391.7).