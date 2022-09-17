The last week has been a time of immense reflection for the whole nation, writes Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council.

As well as being incredibly sad, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has given us the opportunity to recognise her incredible life and dedication as the longest serving monarch in our history.

Few others can truly say that their lives have been spent serving the nation day in day out in the same way. She was an inspirational lady and a wonderful leader – full of grace and dignity.

The Queen at RAF Cranwell.

I myself was so honoured to receive an OBE from the Queen personally back in 2008 for services to local government in Lincolnshire.

She visited our county several times during her incredible 70-year reign and Lincolnshire was a special place for her because of her regular visits to RAF Cranwell, where her grandson, Prince William, trained to be an RAF pilot.

Because of her love of horses, she also attended Burghley Horse Trials near Stamford.

Buckingham Palace has arranged an e-book of condolence at www.royal.uk/send-message-condolence and there are many books of condolence around the county including in Grantham. South Kesteven District Council has opened condolence books at the Mayor’s Parlour and St Wulfram’s Church.

For most of us, the Queen is the only reigning monarch we have ever known, providing stability and leadership through changing times and many challenges.

I feel this time has made many of us appreciate this in a way we have perhaps taken for granted during the reign of Her Royal Highness.

I have no doubt that King Charles III will follow in his mother’s footsteps in providing that much-needed role in uniting our nation and giving us a shared sense of identity and purpose.

Proclamations announcing the new sovereign were heard in every county – a long-standing tradition that again, gave us a shared moment of history.

The uncertainty of leadership within the government over the last few months, has now also been addressed with the announcement of Liz Truss as our new Prime Minister.

With renewed energy and a refreshed cabinet, we are already seeing swift action on national issues, including the announcement of an energy price cap for domestic households and the intention to implement something similar for businesses and not-for-profit organisations.

At the county council we will of course be looking to have early meetings with new cabinet ministers to address local issues in key areas like transport projects, economic growth, adult social care funding and our plans for devolution in Greater Lincolnshire.

The death of our Queen triggers us to look back through history at the major events of the last century.

While we take lessons from those events in history, we must equally consider the future and the next era of leadership for our country.