Following a blaze over the weekend that caused "severe fire damage," a paintball and karting centre near Grantham will re-open as planned next month.

Five fire crews attended Ancaster Karting and Paintball on Saturday evening after reports of a fire came in at around 6.30pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that the blaze had caused "severe fire damage to a large quantity of tyres and pallets, one trailer, trees and vegetation."

Neighbours living close to Ancaster Karting and Paintball were told to keep windows closed. Photo: Joanne Livsey (45580580)

On Facebook, Ancaster Kart Racing said that they were "relieved" to say that the fire had been "contained to just a non-operational storage area of the site by the fire crews."

"Their fast and effective action meant that the fire did not spread significantly into the woodlands or into buildings."

They also referred to the incident as arson and said that "investigations into unknown persons seen on site are ongoing" , although this has still to be confirmed by the emergency services.

The statement continued: "We can confirm that this has not affected our activities or dampened our spirits and we will re-open as planned to welcome everyone again to enjoy some much needed fun activities to share with friends, colleagues and relatives!

"Thank you for all your concern and support."