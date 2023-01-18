A karting circuit near Grantham has won an international award, beating other circuits around the world.

Ancaster Leisure's kart circuit won the Best Rental Kart Track award at a special ceremony in Dortmund, Germany.

The Fastline International Karting Awards Spectacular attracted representatives of karting circuits in the UK, USA, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Germany and Australia which were shortlisted along with Ancaster Leisure.

Richard Johnson, right, and his wife Anneliese, receive the Best Rental Kart Track award from Simon Heap, CEO of Fastline. (61923251)

The Johnson family created Ancaster Leisure and operates the purpose-built rental karting circuit.

Ancaster Leisure director Richard Johnson attended the awards with his wife Anneliese. He said: "We are over the moon to receive this award. My mother and father, as a traditional farming family, started this venture over 25 years ago from the ground up. As a family we have grown and nurtured the business with the aim of providing the best racing circuit to the general public possible; this award says we are doing just that."

Mr Johnson added: "Motorsport is notoriously expensive. We have tried very hard over the years to make the highest quality facility that is accessible and as welcoming to as many types of people as possible whilst striving to achieve the highest standards possible.

"We are pleased to have a formal acknowledgment that we are achieving this so that customers are assured they are getting the best available for their money in the industry."

The circuit caters for beginners through to skilled racing drivers, young and old.

The Johnson family built the track to the maximum full international length of 1,200 metres but in such a way it would give more options for them to operate and for drivers.

The track regularly holds ‘full circuit’ driving days and race options, and can be broken down into six different configurations giving drivers the opportunity for timed sessions and more driving options. It also has floodlights so it can operate at night.

Mr Johnson added: "We keep reinvesting and upgrading the main karting facilities along with creating multiple other activity options on site so if racing isn’t for you, we’ve probably got something else you can do that is."

Ancaster Leisure also offers activities including paintballing, archery, laser tag and ten pin bowling.