Ancaster schoolboy to star on primetime TV show

An Ancaster schoolboy got to show off his incredible memory skills on a high-profile televison kids talent show.

Freddie Clarke, six, was handpicked by the production team for ITV primetime show Little Big Shots UK, hosted by Dawn French, after his parents emailed them with a video of Freddie matching up all of the world’s flags to their countries.

After spotting his extraordinary talent, Freddie, who is in Year 1 at Ancaster Primary School, was invited for a Skype interview.

Proud mum Gemma, 34, said: “We received an email from Freddie’s school to say that the show were looking for children with any quirky talents.

“From the moment he could speak, Freddie has been able to match nearly any country to its flag in seconds.

“He is entirelly self taught and would learn them as he went to sleep at night. It started out withhim being able to memorise the football stickers from the World Cup or Euro sticker books and then moved on to flags.

“We emailed them with a clip of Freddie reeling off all the different flags but didn’t think too much about it, so I was astonished to receive a message from the team behind the show asking if I’d like to talk to them about the possibility of Freddie appearing in the show.”

After impressing the team in two Skype interviews, Freddie, along with Gemma, dad Ryan and two-year-old sister Charlotte, were whisked off to London for filming last October.

During the show, Freddie played a game called ‘Flag in a bag’ with Dawn French. Dawn revealed a number of flags to Freddie, who then had to name the country the flag belonged to as quickly as he could.

Gemma added: “We were abit concerned as Freddie is normally quite shy but he really came to life in front of the audience and loved it - and he got them all right. The production team were great and really looked after us. They organised transport and put us up in a hotel. It was a great experience.”

While filming, Gemma and Ryan were able to meet the parents of some of the other children on the show.

Gemma added: “We realised that most of them already had YouTube channels or had parents in the industry, so it made it even more incredible that Freddie was chosen out of so many people.”

Despite being on TV already, Freddie hasn’t let stardom go to his head.

Gemma added: “He has been quite modest about it. He has told a few of his friends and his school and family have been very supportive. We are all just excited to see it now.”

You can catch Freddie on Little Big Shots on ITV, Sunday at 7pm.