Ancaster schoolchildren receive lessons from teachers all over the world

Children at Ancaster Primary School are receiving maths lessons from teachers all over the world, as part of an innovative new way of engaging with children through online teaching.

In an bid to transform pupils’ attainment and love of maths, the school is working with online maths hub, Third Space Learning, to provide pupils with individual support to help them reach their potential.

Fifteen Year 5 and 6 children have been assigned an online tutor to guide them through a programme of maths lessons together. They are able to speak to each other through a headset as they work.

It is the first time that the village school has trialled this way of teaching, but it has already proved a success.

Headteacher Sam Eden said: “We are trialling different ways to engage with the children in maths. It is a great way to motivate children both online and in the classroom. Before they begin, the children tell their tutor about their interests for example football and everytime they get an answer correct, the tutor sends them pictures of their favourite things. It is a great motivator.” Visit: www.thirdspacelearning.com