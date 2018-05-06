Ancaster sports and social club celebrates CAMRA win

Have your say

The popular Ancaster Sports & Social Club celebrated its sixth successive win in the Grantham Area CAMRA club of the year category.

Last Friday, Camra members enjoyed a bus trip from the Tollemache Inn in Grantham, all the way to Ermine Street in Ancaster to present the 2018 award.

Branch chairman Neville Lomas said: “The standard of the beer at the Ancaster Sports and Social Club is very good. They have won this award for the past six years.”

Neville said the club was a “very deserving” winner, singling out club stewardess Rebecca Curt for praise.

“It would fall without her,” he added.

Rebecca told the Journal the club enjoyed a fantastic night during the presentation.

She said: “We serve fantastic beer and we have great, friendly staff. The customers are great. Without them we wouldn’t be able to sell such fantastic beer.”

Winning awards helped publicise that the club sold fantastic beer, she continued, and this made it more likely extra customers would enter the club.

Rebecca added: “This is a great family-run club. We have football teams, cricket teams. The club serves a vital purpose in the community.”