Ancaster village school wins elite gardening award

Green-fingered pupils at a village primary school have received a school gardening award from The Royal Horticultural Society.

Since creating a station garden at Ancaster railway station last year, children at Ancaster Primary School have continued to maintain it for passengers to enjoy.

Before its opening last September, the pupils helped grow plants in a poly tunnel donated by AFS Dean Farms, before a group of volunteers from Lincolnshire County Council, Sustrans and East Midlands Trains repainted the fencing, cleaned the shelters and signage, and cleared overgrown ivy.

Midday supervisor Lynda Awcock, who runs the garden club at the school, said: “Everyone has enjoyed getting involved. We sell lots of plants during open days and use the funds to buy more seeds.”

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. The RHS Campaign for School Gardening, which provides children with gardening opportunities awarded the school with a level five gardening award earlier this month as recognition.

In order to receive the award, the hard working pupils needed to show that they had developed a sustainable garden, to pass on their gardening skills, offer their gardening skills to the local community, help with projects, use the garden as much as they can.

and and share it with others in the local community.