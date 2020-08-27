Ancient lime tree is toppled in high winds at Belton House

A 270-year-old lime tree has been blown over in the grounds of Belton House.

Planted in 1750, the lime came down on the East Avenue during the winds on Tuesday night.

Belton House, which is run by the National Trust, said its ranger team was working to safely secure the area.

The lime tree at Belton House was blown down this week. (41365314)

Last year a large Cedar of Lebanon tree was blown down in the Italian Garden at Belton House. It was believed to have been there since 1820.

People have expressed their sadness at the loss of the lime tree. Lisa McGowan said: "I saw this on my way home through Five Gates. The cows were surrounding it as if in awe of it!! Sad though to see it down."

