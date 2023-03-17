At a recent Grantham Sunrise Rotary club meeting Andre Finney became the first member to be presented with a Paul Harris Fellow Award.

This is the highest accolade Rotary can award a member.

In presenting the award, president Irvin Metcalf said: "Andre has been a loyal and hard-working Rotarian since the club was formed in 2015, indeed, being the founding president.

Andre Finney, right, is presented with a Paul Harris Fellow Award by president of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club Irvin Metcalf. (63034091)

"It is easy to say thank you, for all Andre does for our club, serving our community, but this award is a special thank you from our members and well deserved."