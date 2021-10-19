A hard-working Grantham man is recovering at home after being randomly attacked as he set up for the market at the weekend.

Terry Jonas, of Colne Court, Grantham, was helping to set up a stall for the Grantham market in the early hours of Saturday morning when he was approached by a male who assaulted him.

The 59-year-old was talking to a homeless man at 4.30am as he set up the fruit and vegetable stall when he was grabbed from behind by a male who proceeded to kick him before throwing him to the floor.

Terry Jonas pictured in ambulance when he was taken ill less than a week before the assault.

The attacker then assaulted the homeless man before getting into a waiting car and leaving the scene.

Despite being left with a bruised knee and shook up from the incident, Terry felt duty bound to carry on with his shift at the market where he has worked with his friend for the past five years.

He said: “It all happened so suddenly that I didn’t have time to react. I didn’t know what to think. By the time I had picked myself up from the floor he was gone.”

It’s the first time that Terry, who has been responsible for keeping the streets of Grantham clear of rubbish for more than 20 years, has ever experienced any trouble.

He added: “I often walk 18 miles a day with my barrow and I have always tried to look out for everyone I meet on my travels regardless of who they are.”

The attack comes less then a week after Terry,who worked throughout the lockdown, was taken ill while on shift. He was looked after by his colleagues until an ambulance arrived and eventually given the all clear.

Angie Harrison, who has been Terry’s neighbour for more than 20 years, is furious.

She said: “This was an attack on an innocent man just doing his job in the early hours of this morning. Many will know Terry as the town’s street cleaner. He works super hard to keep the town clean and tidy for us and does a job that many others wouldn’t do.

“Terry was back at work after his ordeal on Monday when he was assaulted. This has made my blood boil. Terry didn’t deserve this at any time never mind after the week he’s had with his health.”

Members of the community have been sending their best wishes to Terry since Angie posted about the incident on the Keeping Grantham Safe online group.

One resident posted: “Absolutely disgusting! He’s one of the most kindest most caring men I know and did not deserve this at all.”

Another added: “How awful! I don’t know Terry personally but often see him doing a cracking job. What a sad world we live in atm, wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Another described Terry as a ‘purely lovely person.’