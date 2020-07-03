Families and dog walkers are being urged to be vigilant after a number of upturned nails were found scattered in woods in Grantham.

Scott Smith, of Sunningdale, Grantham, was out walking with his family on Saturday, when they discovered more than 100 sharp roofing nails scattered in the woodland at the back of the Sunningdale estate, off Belton Lane.

He said: “There’s an area in the woods that has been there for years. The nails were scattered on the floor where kids generally like to ride their bikes and play.