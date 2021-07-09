A Grantham resident has said that the number of fly-tipping incidents are ‘getting worse’ after a number of items have been dumped in a lane near her home.

Sally, of Gorse Lane, Grantham, who did not wish to give her surname, says local residents are fighting a continuous battle with both litter and fly-tipping blighting the area.

After the latest lot of waste was dumped along Wyville Road, near Gorse Lane, including tyres, wood, and general rubbish, Sally is calling on more to be done to try and deter any further incidents from happening.

Fly-tipping on Wyville Road in Grantham. (48938074)

She said: “There is so much of it now that has been dumped in each of the lay-bys along the lane, but because it only seems to be visible if you are walking, rather than driving, it is getting missed as the grass is covering it.”

Sally, who has lived on Gorse Lane for the past five year, says residents have had enough.

She added: “It is disgusting and it makes the area look absolutely awful. It is a continual problem which doesn’t seem to be going away. If it’s not having to pick up litter after people, it’s fly-tipping.”

Fly-tipping on Wyville Road in Grantham. (48938302)

Sally has reported the latest bout of fly-tipping and has written to councillors asking for support, but wants more to be done.

She added: “We either need to have CCTV installed in the area or fly-tipping signs which explain that the culprits are at risk of prosecution.”

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) has issued a reminder that Lincolnshire County Council has fully reopened the household recycling centres, including the one at Grantham, where the public can book online to drop off all kinds of waste.

An SKDC spokesperson said: “SKDC relies on the eyes and ears of the public to report incidents so that action can be taken if there is sufficient evidence.

“It is the legal responsibility of anyone who books a waste carrier to check that they are legal and registered by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506506 or visiting https://bit.ly/check-waste-carrier.

“This is because if someone dumps a householder’s rubbish illegally, it is the householder who is prosecuted.”