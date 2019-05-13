Anger after tree with nesting birds is partially chopped down

A resident in Caythorpe has been left angered after a tree was partially felled despite birds nesting in it.

Simon Croson, who lives in Caythorpe, spotted contractors removing branches last month.

He said: “I drive by this tree every day and often see birds nesting in it so I couldn’t believe it when I realised what they were doing – especially at this time of year when it is well known that it’s the nesting season.”

The tree in Caythorpe. (9590903)

Simon spoke to the contractors who informed him that the tree had been condemned as dangerous.

But after discovering that it had nesting birds, they removed the crown of the tree and left a portion of the trunk that was being used by the birds.

But Simon wants to know why the tree couldn’t have been removed at a later date.

He added: “These birds, which were probably scared off by all the noise and commotion during the work taking place, have been left with no cover or protection and that’s just the birds we know about. There could have been other nesting birds in that tree.

“It should have been done before the nesting season began or they should have waited until afterwards.”

After being contacted by the Journal, Chris Miller, team leader for countryside services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “During a recent survey, the tree was identified as suffering from significant decay in the main stem whereby the two main branches were liable to fall. That meant it had to be removed or else there was a risk it would become a danger to motorists.

“We’ve removed the crown of the tree, but have left a portion of the trunk that is currently being used by nesting birds. Our contractor carried out the works in a manner that would ensure the nest was not disturbed.

“We will return to remove the remaining portion of the tree following the nesting season and will be planting a new tree at a location nearby.”