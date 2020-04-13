Anger as abandoned cars and rubbish dumped on ancient road

A reader has sent in pictures that show the sorry state of an ancient road, part of which is also a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Julie Clark was shocked to come across several abandoned cars and dumped rubbish during a walk along the Viking Way, on the stretch between the water tower at Buckminster and the junction with Sproxton Road.

Julie said: “It looks like a war zone down the Viking Way, absolutely disgusting.”

Burnt out cars and rubbish in Viking Way near Buckminster, sent in by Julie Clark. (33214426)

In 2016, and at a cost of £13,000, work was undertaken to revitalise the Site of Special Scientific Interest through improvement works.

Itfocused on repairing the wear and tear caused by previous use, including levelling and filling in ruts.

For a number of years, Lincolnshire County Council (LCC), Natural England and the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust have worked together to protect the important section of the route that provides a unique habitat for many endangered flora and fauna.

On the mess the Viking Way has become, Chris Miller from Countryside Services team at LCC, said: “We’re grateful to the reader who sent in the photos. We hadn’t been made aware of the abandoned vehicles or fly tipping, but will now pass on the information on to the police and the local district council.

“It is really disappointing that people have fly-tipped their rubbish on this this stretch of ancient lane, especially as we have invested time and money repairing previous damage to the route in recent years, trying to keep it accessible for users.”

