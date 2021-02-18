Home   News   Article

Anger as Grantham's Hills and Hollows is blighted by litter

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:08, 18 February 2021
 | Updated: 12:27, 18 February 2021

A local beauty spot, popular with dog walkers and residents, is quickly becoming a dumping ground for litter during lockdown.

Photos of litter strewn across the Hills and Hollows were posted on social media this week showing fast food wrappers, beer cans and cartons.

A resident who asked not to be named said: “It is such a shame when so many local people are needing this outdoor space more than ever right now. Take your rubbish home. "

Hills and Hollows. (44448429)
Hills and Hollows. (44448432)
Hills and Hollows. (44448435)
