Anger as Grantham's Hills and Hollows is blighted by litter

A local beauty spot, popular with dog walkers and residents, is quickly becoming a dumping ground for litter during lockdown.

Photos of litter strewn across the Hills and Hollows were posted on social media this week showing fast food wrappers, beer cans and cartons.

A resident who asked not to be named said: “It is such a shame when so many local people are needing this outdoor space more than ever right now. Take your rubbish home. "

Hills and Hollows. (44448429)

Hills and Hollows. (44448432)