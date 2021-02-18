Anger as Grantham's Hills and Hollows is blighted by litter
Published: 12:08, 18 February 2021
| Updated: 12:27, 18 February 2021
A local beauty spot, popular with dog walkers and residents, is quickly becoming a dumping ground for litter during lockdown.
Photos of litter strewn across the Hills and Hollows were posted on social media this week showing fast food wrappers, beer cans and cartons.
A resident who asked not to be named said: “It is such a shame when so many local people are needing this outdoor space more than ever right now. Take your rubbish home. "