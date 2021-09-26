Thousands of £100 speeding fines and penalty points are being cancelled after an error with a reduced speed limit on the A1 at Grantham.

When work began on phase two of Grantham’s southern relief road in September 2019, a 50mph speed limit was imposed to protect the workforce on the build.

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership also installed temporary speed cameras for the duration of the work at the request from the contractors, on behalf of Highways England.

Roadworks on A1 (51612235)

But National Highways have now revealed a discrepancy relating to the temporary traffic order which has meant that some enforcement was invalid regarding the temporary speed restriction.

As a result, a total of 19,089 offences between February 16 and July 10 this year are in the process of being cancelled.

Graham Macfarlane, of Newark, is calling for an apology after receiving three points on his licence when he was accused of speeding on the stretch of road earlier this year. He said: “I was travelling to Norfolk on holiday with my wife on the morning in question. I’ve travelled up and down the A1 a lot and so know it very well, but I was one of the many drivers caught in the speed trap.“I was accused of travelling at 57mph in a 50mph zone. I paid the £100 fine and had three points added to my licence.”

Mr Macfarlane is frustrated at what he deems as a lack of remorse from those responsible for the error and would like an apology.

He added: “I personally think that there should be some sort of compensation.”

One irate motorist is demanding more answers after his insurance premium increased after he received a speeding ticket.

The driver, who doesn’t want to be named, said: “The points put my insurance up. Who is going to refund me the extra I had to pay and if you’re going to tell me it’s my insurance company, who is going to write to them and explain and why should it be me or them that’s put out? What was the discrepancy and who is to blame? What is this going to cost the tax payer?”

More motorists flocked to the Journal’s Facebook page to have their say.

Kara Shopnva said: “I wonder how many people had to pay higher insurance because of the points? Is that getting refunded too?”

Tom Bailey added: “I doubt I’ll get the three hours of my life back after sitting through that Zoom meeting course.”

Chief superintendent Paul Timmins, of Lincolnshire Police, confirmed that the police are currently contacting all motorists who might have been affected.

He added: “We are in the process of directly contacting drivers who may have been affected and will take action accordingly.

“This issue has arisen due to a discrepancy relating to a temporary traffic order on the A1, which has meant that some enforcement was invalid regarding the temporary speed restriction.

“National Highways are the agency responsible for applying for temporary traffic orders.

“We would like to remind drivers that the situation has been rectified and the temporary speed limit is enforceable. I would urge all drivers to be aware and drive within the speed limit for your safety and that of other road users and the construction workers.”

National Highways confirmed that they are working with the police to resolve the matter.

National Highways head of service delivery, Adrian Oulds, added: “Safety is a top priority for National Highways. A temporary speed limit is in place on the carriageway to keep the A1 safe – for both drivers and the construction team – while work takes place.

“There was a discrepancy relating to the temporary traffic order, which means some of the enforcement was invalid.

“However, we encourage all drivers to observe temporary speed limits through roadworks for their own safety.”