Huge piles of tyres have been dumped on a countryside road near Grantham.

The tyres were left discarded on the Sedgebrook to Denton Road, leaving residents furious.

One resident vented his frustration online.

A large amount of tyres have been dumped. (50938887)

He said: "The tyre-tippers have been at it again on the Sedgebrook to Denton road, three to four heaps of tyres dumped in our countryside."

Debra Brighton, of Sunningdale, added: "They need to look further into it to see where they have come from … bit of detective work is required here I think."

Fly-tippers illegally dumping tyres can face five years in prison, unlimited fines and confiscation of profits.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) have been contacted for a statement.