Anger as huge piles of tyres dumped on road near Grantham
Published: 12:19, 06 September 2021
| Updated: 12:55, 06 September 2021
Huge piles of tyres have been dumped on a countryside road near Grantham.
The tyres were left discarded on the Sedgebrook to Denton Road, leaving residents furious.
One resident vented his frustration online.
He said: "The tyre-tippers have been at it again on the Sedgebrook to Denton road, three to four heaps of tyres dumped in our countryside."
Debra Brighton, of Sunningdale, added: "They need to look further into it to see where they have come from … bit of detective work is required here I think."
Fly-tippers illegally dumping tyres can face five years in prison, unlimited fines and confiscation of profits.
South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) have been contacted for a statement.