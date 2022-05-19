Volunteers who look after a commemorative orchard in Grantham are taking action after vandals damaged trees and benches.

The Heroes Commemorative Orchard next to Wyndham Park was created in 2020 with the support of South Kesteven District Council, the National Trust and park volunteers to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

A spokesperson for the volunteers said: “This combined effort has established a thriving feature for the town and is probably one of the most ecologically diverse areas locally.

Trees have been dmaged by vandals in the Heroes Commemorative Orchard. (56780138)

“However, recent repeated attacks on the young trees and vandalism to the three benches installed for quiet contemplation and enjoyment has led the volunteers who tend the orchard to call time and discuss options with SKDC as to what additional measures can be put in place protect the area.

“Most recently eight trees were destroyed, a fire was set with recently mowed grass and graffiti on the benches have been reported. It is hoped that recently installed CCTV cameras can lead to the identification of the perpetrators and that they can be dealt with by the appropriate authorities.”

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: “This mindless vandalism is incredibly frustrating when so many people are working hard to create a living memorial to those who served and gave their lives for the generations that have followed them.

Vandals have struck the Heroes Commemorative Orchard. (56780136)

“The Heroes Orchard has been paid for by public donations and is maintained by volunteers. It is disgraceful that this should have happened.

“We are working with the Wyndham Park Forum, the police and our CCTV team to see how we can address this anti-social behaviour.”