Anger over mess left on picnic table in Grantham park

A photo of a picnic bench littered with glass bottles, paper cups, cans and other rubbish has caused anger after being posted online.

Bill Berridge came across the picnic bench while out walking through the Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham this morning.

He said: "Apparently there was a lot of noise in the area until 11.30pm last night. It is disappointing that they didn't atleast clear up. There are bins just a short distance away.