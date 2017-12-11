Anger over planned £10 Grantham Welham Street car parking charge

Businesses and residents are angry over a planned £10 long stay parking charge proposed for the Welham Street car park.

South Kesteven District Council is making shorter stays cheaper but more than tripling the rate for long stays of more than six hours.

Simon Bailey, of Bailey’s Hairdressing, says he and other businesses are unhappy with the planned changes because the hike in long stay rates from the current £3 will badly affect staff at his and other businesses who need to park all day. The closure of parking surrounding the planned new cinema had also made parking problems worse in the town centre.

A nearby resident also told the Journal that people working in the town centre would refuse to pay £50 a week to park, putting further strain on nearby side streets. Visitors would also refuse to pay such an amount, or they might simply stop coming to Grantham.

He added: “What is the point of having a large car park if no-one is willing/able to pay the charges?”

SKDC says the changes, including a new £1.50 rate for four hours, plus free parking after 6pm and on Sunday, will benefit the town centre by encouraging a greater turnover of parking spaces. The charges are just proposals and people have until December 29 to comment before they are presented to Cabinet, with a final decision made by full council.

Comments on the New Parking Order can be made by writing to Paul Stokes, SKDC’s business manager for venue and facilities at the council offices, or by email to p.stokes@southkesteven.gov.uk