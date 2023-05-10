An anglian supplier is “thrilled” to announce its second open day.

Lakeside Angling Supplies, in Woodland Waters, Ancaster, will be hosting the opening day on Saturday, June 3, from 10am until 4pm.

A spokesperson for the business said: “We have a fantastic line-up of top anglers attending, including Alex Grice and Mark Pitchers from CC Moore & Shaun Stockley from Colmic and more to be announced!

“We are proud to be able to offer you the chance to meet and learn from some of the best in the business.

“We also have some of the top brands in the industry attending the event, such as Colmic UK Match, Dynamite Baits, CC Moore & Co Ltd, Okuma Fishing, Rapala and Target Fish UK.

“We have worked hard to secure exclusive deals on the day and much more from these brands, so you won't want to miss out.”

27Socials will also be covering photography and videography for the event so visitors may get the chance to be featured on Lakeside’s social media channels.